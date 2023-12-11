Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate at 8%

Adds bank statement

TUNIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank held its key interest rate at 8% on Monday, saying the decision will further reduce inflationary pressures.

Tunisia’s annual inflation rate slowed in November for the third consecutive month to 8.3%, official data showed last week, easing from 8.6% in October. At its peak a year ago inflation stood just above 10%.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that the current account deficit fell to 4.234 billion dinars ($1.35 billion) at the end of October, or 2.7% of GDP, compared to 11.982 billion dinars or 8.3% of GDP a year earlier.

($1 = 3.1305 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.