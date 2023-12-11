News & Insights

World Markets

Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate at 8%

Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

December 11, 2023 — 11:52 am EST

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

Adds bank statement

TUNIS, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank held its key interest rate at 8% on Monday, saying the decision will further reduce inflationary pressures.

Tunisia’s annual inflation rate slowed in November for the third consecutive month to 8.3%, official data showed last week, easing from 8.6% in October. At its peak a year ago inflation stood just above 10%.

The bank said in a statement on Monday that the current account deficit fell to 4.234 billion dinars ($1.35 billion) at the end of October, or 2.7% of GDP, compared to 11.982 billion dinars or 8.3% of GDP a year earlier.

($1 = 3.1305 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Susan Fenton)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.