Tunisia's bonds hit record lows after new political clamp down

April 18, 2023 — 10:17 am EDT

Written by Marc Jones for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia's dollar-denominated bond prices dropped to record lows on Tuesday after the country's authorities banned meetingsat offices of opposition Ennahda Islamist Party.

Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for a ban of the party itself and comes a day after police detained Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied and three senior officials, the party said.

The 0.2-1.3 cent falls in the country's bonds, which are issued by its central bank and are already sapped by concerns Tunis may default, left the majority of them at roughly half their face value. XS2023698553=TE, US066716AB78=TE, XS1175223699=TE.

