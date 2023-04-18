Tunisia's bonds hit record lows after new political clamp down

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia's dollar-denominated bond prices dropped to record lows on Tuesday after the country's authorities banned meetingsat offices of opposition Ennahda Islamist Party.

Ennahda fears the move will pave the way for a ban of the party itself and comes a day after police detained Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied and three senior officials, the party said.

The 0.2-1.3 cent falls in the country's bonds, which are issued by its central bank and are already sapped by concerns Tunis may default, left the majority of them at roughly half their face value. XS2023698553=TE, US066716AB78=TE, XS1175223699=TE.

(Reporting by Marc Jones, editing by Jorgelina do Rosario)

((marc.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0)20 7513 4042; Reuters Messaging: marc.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net Twitter @marcjonesrtrs))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.