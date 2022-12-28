Commodities

Tunisian union approves two-day strike by transport workers

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

December 28, 2022 — 08:10 am EST

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Tunisia powerful UGTT Union on Wednesday approved a two-day strike by air, land and sea transport workers on Jan. 25 and 26, to protest against what it called "the government's marginalisation of public companies".

The strike will pile pressure on the government of President Kais Saied, who is facing growing opposition 17 months after seizing executive powers in a move his opponents described as a coup.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.