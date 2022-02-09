World Markets

Tunisian president to reconfigure judicial council, minister says

Tarek Amara Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Tunisian President Kais Saied will not dissolve the Supreme Judicial Council but will change the law regulating it and will set up a temporary authority in the meantime, Justice Minister Leila Jaffel said on Wednesday.

Saied's announcement at the weekend that he would dissolve the body, which guarantees judicial independence, prompted broad and immediate criticism, including from Tunisia's main Western donors.

