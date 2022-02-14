World Markets

Tunisian President Saied relieves head of national radio from position

CAIRO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position on Monday, the presidency announced in a statement, the latest move by Saied since he dissolved the Supreme Judiciary Council, which cemented his grip over the judiciary.

Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.

The president has already seized absolute control over both executive and legislative authority, and his critics accuse him of seeking dictatorial powers and undermining rule of law.

Saied has said he will uphold rights and freedoms won in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy and will put a new constitution to a referendum this summer, with new parliamentary elections to follow in December.

