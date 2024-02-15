Tunisian president names Fethi Nouri as new central bank governor

adds details about Nouri

TUNIS, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Thursday named former central bank board member Fethi Nouri as the bank's new governor to succeed Marouane Abbasi whose term has ended.

Nouri took the oath in the presidential palace, the presidency said in a statement.

The appointment comes after months of disagreement between the bank and the authorities regarding interest rate policies and a request for direct financing to the treasury by the bank.

Nouri, 69, is an economics professor at several Tunisian universities. He is a liberal economist.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and David Evans)

