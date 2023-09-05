Tunisian police arrest interim president of opposition Ennahda party

Adds details, background throughout

TUNIS, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Tunisian police have arrested the interim president of the opposition Ennahda party, Mondher Ounissi, the party said in statement on Tuesday.

The police this year arrested the party's leader, Rached Ghannouchi, the most prominent critic of President Kais Saied, as well as several other party officials.

The government also banned meetings at all Ennahda offices, and police closed all party offices, in a move Ennahda said aimed at consolidating a dictatorial regime.

Police this year have detained leading political figures, who accused Saied of carrying out a coup after he closed the elected parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree before rewriting the constitution. Saied has described those detained as "terrorists, traitors and criminals".

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Tarek Amara and Moaz Abd-Alaziz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lincoln Feast.)

((moaz.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; 00201099550600;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.