Tunisian phosphate output exceeded 2 mln tonnes in first half of 2022

TUNIS, July 5 (Reuters) - Tunisia's phosphate output exceeded 2 million tonnes in first half of 2022, the first time it reached that level in a decade, rising from 1.3 million tonnes in the same period of 2021, state-run Gafsa Phosphate said on Tuesday.

The North Africa country wants to regain its position as a leading exporter to take advantage of a sharp increase in fertiliser prices due to the war in Ukraine.

Tunisia aims to produce 5.5 million tonnes of phosphate this year compared to 3.7 million tonnes last year.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.