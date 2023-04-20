World Markets

Tunisian judge orders jail for Ennahda party leader Ghannouchi -lawyer

April 20, 2023 — 12:44 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, April 20 (Reuters) - A Tunisian investigative judge ordered on Thursday the imprisonment of the leader of Ennahda party Rached Ghannouchi, the politician's lawyer told Reuters.

The move against Ghannouchi, the strongest critic of President Kais Saied, came on suspicion of plotting against internal state security, he added.

