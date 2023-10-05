Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Abir Moussi, opponent of leader Saied

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, Oct 5 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge on Thursday ordered the imprisonment of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, two days after she was arrested at the presidential palace entrance, her lawyer said, part of a crackdown on opposition politicians.

Investigations of Moussi, the leader of the Free Constitutional Party (PDL), went on for hours while her supporters gathered, raising slogans demanding her immediate release and slogans against Saied.

Interior ministry officials declined to comment.

Police this year have detained more than 20 leading political figures, including Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Islamist Ennahdha Party, accusing some of plotting against state security.

Moussi, was arrested on Tuesday when she went to the presidential reception office to file an appeal in a decree of local elections expected at the end of the year.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Grant McCool)

