Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

TUNIS, Sept 12 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge issued international arrest warrants for 12 prominent political figures, including a former prime minister and a former presidential chief of staff, charging them with forming a terrorist alliance and conspiring against the state, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a court spokesperson.

In addition to former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and former Chief of Staff Nadia Akacha, the 12 included Moadh Ghannouchi, the son of Ennahda Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi.

All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Yomna Ehab; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

