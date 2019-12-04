Tunisian inflation slows to 6.3% year/year in November

TUNIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s annual inflation rate fell to 6.3% in November from 6.5% in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

In September the inflation was at 6.7%.

The central bank in February raised its main interest rate to 7.75% from 6.75% to combat high inflation.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

