World Markets

Tunisian inflation slows to 6.3% year/year in November

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published

Tunisia’s annual inflation rate fell to 6.3% in November from 6.5% in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

TUNIS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s annual inflation rate fell to 6.3% in November from 6.5% in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

In September the inflation was at 6.7%.

The central bank in February raised its main interest rate to 7.75% from 6.75% to combat high inflation.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular