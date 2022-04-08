World Markets

Tunisian dinar slips to lowest vs U.S. dollar in 3 years

Tarek Amara Reuters
The Tunisian dinar fell to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in three years on Friday, crossing the three-dinars per dollar mark, central bank figures showed.

The dollar was traded for 3.003 dinars, the figures showed.

The decline in the Tunisian dinar threatens to erode the North African country's foreign exchange reserves during a severe financial crisis.

A Tunisian delegation is due to travel to Washington this month for talks with the International Monetary Fund on pushing through unpopular reforms to avoid the collapse of its public finances.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; editing by Richard Pullin)

