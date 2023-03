TUNIS, March 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s grain harvest will be "disastrous", with the crop declining to 200,000-250,000 tonnes this year due to severe drought from 750,000 tonnes last year, senior farmers union official Mohamed Rjaibia told Reuters on Thursday.

