Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year
TUNIS, April 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia will raise local fuel prices every month this year by no less than 3%, an official in the energy ministry said on Thursday, which may mean an increase of at least 30% by the end of 2022.
Tunisia raised fuel prices by 5% on Wednesday, its third hike this year, following a sharp rise in oil prices in an effort to rein in its budget deficit.
The North African country, suffering from its worst financial crisis, is trying to agree on a new financing program with the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms including cuts in fuel and food subsidies.
"The Finance Law says that there will be a monthly increase in fuel prices by 3% at least this year," Afif Mabrouki, an official at the energy ministry, said.
Tunisia's energy trade deficit in the first two months the year jumped by 62% from the same period last year to $357 million, the energy ministry said on Thursday.
The reforms proposed to the IMF include an increase in fuel and electricity prices, and a freeze on public-sector pay, moves strongly rejected by the country's most powerful labour union, which has threatened to go on general strike.
