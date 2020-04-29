World Markets

Tunisia to partially reopen economy from next week

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

Tunisia will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work, it said on Wednesday.

Adds details

TUNIS, April 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia will start relaxing its coronavirus lockdown next week, reopening parts of the food and construction sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work, it said on Wednesday.

Its lockdown, in place since March, has stopped 25,000 cases of the virus and 1,000 deaths, Health Minister Abdelatif el-Makki said on television. Tunisia, which has about 500 intensive care beds, has confirmed fewer than 1,000 cases in all.

"Tunisia has controlled the first wave of the pandemic, but we do not know about a possible second wave," he said.

The lockdown will begin to be eased on May 4. Further easing after May 11 will include clothing shops and malls, said Lobna Jribi, the minister in charge of major projects, in the same broadcast.

Public transport will partially reopen from May 4, she said.

"The plan is we can open the economy gradually, but still control the pandemic," Jribi said.

Tunisia's economy is expected to shrink by 4.3% this year as a result of the crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara, writing by Angus McDowall, Editing by William Maclean)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular