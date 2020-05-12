Tunisia to double external funding to 5 bln euros this year - PM

Adds details

TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia's external funding needs will double to about 5 billion euros ($5.4 billion) this year from 2.5 billion euros previously expected due to the impact of the new coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told France24 on Tuesday.

Tunisia started relaxing restrictions on movement and businesses this month, allowing half of government employees to return to work, but the pandemic is hammering its tourism sector which contributes nearly 10% of gross domestic product.

Authorities in the North Africa country expect the economy to shrink by 4.3% this year, which would be its steepest contraction in more than 60 years.

Tunisia has so far recorded 1,032 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus and 45 deaths.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a $745 million emergency assistance loan in April to support Tunisia's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tunisia had previously said it aimed to issue up to 800 million euros of bonds in international markets this year but Finance Minister Nizar Yaich told Reuters in March that the plan was on hold because of the virus outbreak.

