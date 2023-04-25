Tunisia tenders to buy estimated 75,000 tonnes soft milling wheat

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 75,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, April 26, they said.

Finance for the purchase will be provided by the African Development Bank, which is among agencies assisting Tunisia with purchases recently in the face of the country’s financial difficulties.

"Wheat can only be sourced from countries eligible to participate in the bank’s tenders, which basically excludes much of east Europe and the Black Sea region," one trader said.

The wheat was sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes.

Shipment was sought between June 5 and July 5, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

