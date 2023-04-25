News & Insights

Tunisia tenders to buy estimated 75,000 tonnes soft milling wheat

Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

April 25, 2023 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, April 25 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 75,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, April 26, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

