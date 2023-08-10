Tunisia tenders to buy estimated 25,000 metric tons soft milling wheat

HAMBURG, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 25,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers is Friday, Aug. 11, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

