Tunisia tenders to buy durum, soft wheat and barley- traders

HAMBURG, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, Feb. 2, they said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins.

The durum is sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes for shipment between Feb. 25 and March 30 depending on origin supplied.

The soft wheat is sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between March 20 and April 25, also depending on origin used.

The barley is sought in three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between March 5 and April 15 depending on origin.

Traders had been anticipating new purchase tenders to be issued by importers after a sharp fall in Paris Euronext wheat futures on Monday. GRA/EU

Tunisia’s last reported durum, soft wheat and barley purchase was on Jan. 5.

