Tunisia tenders to buy about 75,000 T durum wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH

October 12, 2023 — 05:48 am EDT

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds shipment periods, detail

HAMBURG, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Oct. 13.

The tender sought the durum in three 25,000 ton consignments.

Shipment was sought in a range between Nov. 1 and Nov.30, depending on origins supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Sharon Singleton)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

