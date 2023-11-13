Tunisia tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons durum wheat -traders

HAMBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 14.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

