News & Insights

Commodities

Tunisia tenders to buy about 50,000 metric tons durum wheat -traders

November 13, 2023 — 04:52 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 50,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Monday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Tuesday, Nov. 14.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.