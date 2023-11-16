Tunisia tenders to buy about 25,000 metric tons of durum wheat

Adds detail, shipment periods, finance

HAMBURG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 25,000 metric tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The deadline for submission of price offers is Friday Nov. 17.

The tender sought the durum in one consignment for shipment between Dec. 1 and Dec. 20, depending on origins supplied.

Finance for the purchase is being provided by the African Development Bank (ADB), one of the agencies assisting Tunisia with its difficult economic position.

Offers will be accepted from member countries of the ADB. Member countries include major western European countries, the United States, Canada and Argentina but not Black Sea region countries including Russia, the ADB website says.

Tunisia's state grains agency had purchased about 50,000 tons of durum wheat in an international tender on Tuesday seeking the same volume.

