Tunisia tenders to buy about 100,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

March 07, 2023 — 05:26 am EST

HAMBURG, March 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 8.

The tender sought four 25,000 tonne consignments. Shipment is requested between April 1 and May 15 depending on origin supplied.

A tender from Algeria’s state grains agency for a nominal 50,000 tonnes of durum also closes on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

