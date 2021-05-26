Tunisia tenders to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat -trade

Adds details

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 92,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for bids is May 27, they said.

The tender sought wheat in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes and one of 17,000 tonnes. Shipment was indicated over various dates between June 15 and July 25, depending on the origin of the wheat, they said.

In its last reported soft wheat tender in early April, Tunisia booked about 75,000 tonnes for shipment between May 15 and June 25.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.