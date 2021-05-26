Tunisia tenders to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 92,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender closes on Thursday, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

