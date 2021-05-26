World Markets

Tunisia tenders to buy 92,000 tonnes of wheat - trade

Contributors
Michael Hogan Reuters
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published

Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 92,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

HAMBURG/PARIS, May 26 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 92,000 tonnes of optional-origin soft wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The tender closes on Thursday, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    May 18, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular