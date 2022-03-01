World Markets

Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes durum wheat - traders

Contributor
Michael Hogan Reuters
Published

Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

Adds shipment periods from possible global origins

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 2.

The durum is sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes with shipment periods depending on the origin supplied.

Shipment is between April 1-20 if sourced from the Mediterranean region/south Europe, between March 25-April 15 if from West Europe or between March 20-April 10 if from the United States, Canada or South America.

Algeria’s state grains agency has also issued a tender to buy durum closing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Ed Osmond)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

Is Russia-Ukraine Priced Into The Market?

Feb 23, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular