Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 tonnes durum wheat - traders

HAMBURG, March 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, March 2.

The durum is sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes with shipment periods depending on the origin supplied.

Shipment is between April 1-20 if sourced from the Mediterranean region/south Europe, between March 25-April 15 if from West Europe or between March 20-April 10 if from the United States, Canada or South America.

Algeria’s state grains agency has also issued a tender to buy durum closing on Wednesday.

