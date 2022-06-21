Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 T soft wheat, 50,000 T barley -traders

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase an estimated 75,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 50,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on June 22.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins, but excluding the Black Sea region where shipments from Ukraine and Russia have been disrupted by the conflict in Ukraine.

Shipment is in various periods between July 20 and Aug. 15 depending on origin supplied, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Jason Neely)

