Tunisia tenders to buy 75,000 T durum and 50,000 T barley -traders

HAMBURG, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 75,000 metric tons of durum wheat and 50,000 metric tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Aug. 31.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

