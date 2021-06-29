Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 tonnes each soft wheat and barley -trade

Adds detail from paragraph four

HAMBURG, June 29 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase some 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat and 100,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The tender closes on Wednesday, June 30, they said.

The grains can be sourced from optional origins.

The soft wheat and barley are both sought in four 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between July 15 and Aug. 25 depending on the origin supplied.

In its last reported soft wheat tender on June 10, Tunisia's grains agency purchased around 50,000 tonnes.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Louise Heavens)

