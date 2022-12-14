Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Adds shipment periods, detail

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Dec. 15.

The tender sought shipment in 2023 between Jan. 10 and Feb. 25, depending on origins supplied.

Four 25,000 tonne consignments were sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

