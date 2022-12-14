World Markets

Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 tonnes durum wheat -traders

Credit: REUTERS/STRINGER

December 14, 2022 — 05:33 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

Adds shipment periods, detail

HAMBURG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The grain can be sourced from optional origins. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Thursday, Dec. 15.

The tender sought shipment in 2023 between Jan. 10 and Feb. 25, depending on origins supplied.

Four 25,000 tonne consignments were sought.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.