Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 T wheat, 75,000 T barley -traders

Adds feed barley also sought, shipment details

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase around 100,000 tonnes of soft milling wheat and about 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, European traders said on Wednesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is believed to be Thursday, Jan. 5.

The wheat was sought in four consignments of 25,000 tonnes sourced from optional origins.

Wheat shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and March 5, 2023, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

The barley was sought in three consignments of 25,000 tonnes also sourced from optional origins.

Barley shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, 2023, depending on origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, Editing by Louise Heavens)

