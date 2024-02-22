News & Insights

Tunisia tenders to buy 100,000 metric tons soft wheat, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/JIHED ABIDELLAOUI

February 22, 2024 — 05:12 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat, European traders said on Thursday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Friday, Feb. 23.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

