Tunisia tenders for 150,000 T soft wheat, 50,000 T durum

HAMBURG, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 150,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat and around 50,000 tons of durum wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Jan. 17.

The wheat is sought in six 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Jan. 25 and March 20 depending on origin supplied.

The durum is sought in two 25,000 ton consignments for shipment between Feb. 10 and March 10, also depending on origin supplied.

Traders said low prices were attracting importers. European Euronext wheat futures set new contract lows on Monday before steadying as a pre-weekend slide in U.S. grain futures weighed on the market.

In its last tender on Jan. 10, Tunisia's state grains agency purchased about 50,000 tons of durum wheat and 50,000 tons of animal feed barley. Finance for the Jan 10 purchase was provided by the African Development Bank, one of the agencies assisting Tunisia in its difficult economic position, which meant Russian and some other Black Sea region grain could not be offered.

Traders said the new soft wheat and durum tender on Tuesday made no mention of payment by any non-Tunisian agency.

