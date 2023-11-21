Tunisia tenders for 100,000 T soft wheat, 75,000 T feed barley

Adds shipment periods, details

HAMBURG, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase about 100,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat and around 75,000 tons of animal feed barley, European traders said on Tuesday.

The origin was optional. The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is Wednesday, Nov. 22.

The wheat is sought in four 25,000 ton consignments and the barley in three 25,000 ton consignments.

Both are sought for shipment between Dec. 10, 2023, and Jan. 20, 2024, depending on the origin the seller supplies.

Tunisia last week bought a total 75,000 tons of durum wheat in two separatetenders.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.