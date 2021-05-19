World Markets

Tunisia says has no intention of requesting foreign debt rescheduling

Tarek Amara Reuters
Tunisia's financial situation is critical, but the government has no intention of requesting a rescheduling of its foreign debt, Finance Minister Ali Kooli said in Wednesday.

TUNIS, May 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's financial situation is critical, but the government has no intention of requesting a rescheduling of its foreign debt, Finance Minister Ali Kooli said in Wednesday.

Tunisia, which has seen its debt burden rise and economy shrink by 8.8%, with the fiscal deficit at 11.4%, started talks with the International Monetary Fund to seek a package of financial assistance.

Kooli told local Mosaique FM radio that negotiations were also under way with other potential lenders, including Qatar, to help finance the state budget.

A sovereign default in Tunisia - though highly unlikely in the next 12 months - could cost the country's banks up to $7.9 billion, S&P Global Ratings said last week.

Tunisia's 2021 budget forecasts borrowing needs at $7.2 billion, including about $5 billion in foreign loans. It puts debt repayments due this year at $5.8 billion including $1 billion in July and August.

($1 = 2.7192 Tunisian dinars)

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Most Popular