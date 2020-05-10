World Markets

Tunisia reports no new coronavirus cases for first time since early March

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published

Tunisia recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since early March, health authorities said on Monday, as the government will further relax restrictions on movement and businesses.

TUNIS, May 11 (Reuters) - Tunisia recorded zero new coronavirus cases for the first time since early March, health authorities said on Monday, as the government will further relax restrictions on movement and businesses.

Tunisia, which reported its first case on March 2, has confirmed 1,032 cases in all and 45 deaths.

The North Africa country, which has about 500 intensive care beds, said 745 patients recovered and only 11 were still in hospital.

Tunisia started relaxing its coronavirus lockdown last week, reopening parts of the food, construction and transport sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work.

Shopping centres, clothing shops and hairdressers will open on Monday, with more indications that Tunisia is close to controlling the pandemic.

Tunisia said the country’s economy will shrink by up to 4.3%, the steepest drop since independence in 1956. The key tourism sector could lose $1.4 billion and 400,000 jobs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What is Pushing All Countries to New Levels of Leverage?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what is pushing all countries to new levels of leverage.

    May 1, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular