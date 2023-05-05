Tunisia receives offers in 100,000 tonne durum wheat tender - traders

Adds lowest barley offer

HAMBURG, May 5 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Friday to purchase up to 100,000 tonnes of durum wheat was believed to be $379.19 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes, according to initial assessments from European traders.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Amber.

Lowest offer in the tender for up to 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley also sought was assessed at $254 a tonne c&f for 25,000 tonnes, and said to have been submitted by trading house Aston.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unacceptable.

Durum shipment was requested between June 5 and July 15, depending on origin supplied. Barley shipment was between June 10 and July 15, also depending on origin supplied.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

