Tunisia raises sugar prices to reduce the fiscal deficit

TUNIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Tunisian government raised on Tuesday the price of a kilogram of sugar intended for family consumption by 22% to reduce the fiscal deficit as part of reform plan that includes a gradual cut in subsidies.

Tunisia, which its economy shrink by 8.8% last year with a record fiscal deficit at 11.5%, has started talks with the International Monetary Fund to seek a financial assistance package.

A government official told Reuters that the price of a kilogram of sugar rose from 1,150 dinars to 1.4 dinars per kilogram of sugar.

Tunisia will cut its public sector wage bill and replace subsidies with direct support for the needy, according to a government reform proposed to the International Monetary Fund.

The proposal, unveiled by Reuters last month envisages eliminating all general subsidies by 2024 and cutting the wage bill to 15% of GDP by 2022 from 17.4% last year, partly through early retirement and reductions in working hours.

