World Markets

Tunisia raises sugar prices to reduce the fiscal deficit

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published

Tunisian government raised on Tuesday the price of a kilogram of sugar intended for family consumption by 22% to reduce the fiscal deficit as part of reform plan that includes a gradual cut in subsidies.

TUNIS, June 1 (Reuters) - Tunisian government raised on Tuesday the price of a kilogram of sugar intended for family consumption by 22% to reduce the fiscal deficit as part of reform plan that includes a gradual cut in subsidies.

Tunisia, which its economy shrink by 8.8% last year with a record fiscal deficit at 11.5%, has started talks with the International Monetary Fund to seek a financial assistance package.

A government official told Reuters that the price of a kilogram of sugar rose from 1,150 dinars to 1.4 dinars per kilogram of sugar.

Tunisia will cut its public sector wage bill and replace subsidies with direct support for the needy, according to a government reform proposed to the International Monetary Fund.

The proposal, unveiled by Reuters last month envisages eliminating all general subsidies by 2024 and cutting the wage bill to 15% of GDP by 2022 from 17.4% last year, partly through early retirement and reductions in working hours.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by David Gregorio)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Financial trends in Brazil

    Avenue Securities Founder & CEO Roberto Lee joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss financial trends in Brazil.

    May 18, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular