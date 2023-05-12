News & Insights

Tunisia raises purchase price of durum wheat from local farmers

May 12, 2023 — 09:02 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, May 12 (Reuters) - Tunisia raised the purchase price of durum wheat from local farmers, the agriculture minister Abdelmonem Belati said on Friday, amid expectations of a disastrous grain season due to severe drought.

The purchase price of durum wheat will increase from 130 dinars to 140 dinars ($45.95) per 100 kg.

($1 = 3.0465 Tunisian dinars)

