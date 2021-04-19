World Markets

Tunisia raises fuel prices by 5% to reduce budget deficit

Tarek Amara Reuters
TUNIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia raised fuel prices for the third time this year on Monday in an effort to rein in its budget deficit, one of a series of reforms wanted by the country’s international lenders, the Energy Ministry said.

The price of a litre of gasoline will rise on Tuesday to 2.095 dinars from 1.995, the ministry said in a statement.

The International Monetary Fund urged Tunisia this year to cut its wage bills and limit energy subsidies to reduce a fiscal deficit, putting more pressure on the fragile government amid a financial and political crisis.

Tunisia is trying to agree on a new financing program with the IMF and is expected to start discussions at the end of this month, officials said.

Last year’s fiscal deficit was 11.5%.

