Tunisia president extends coronavirus lockdown -statement

TUNIS, April 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's president extended on Friday a coronavirus lockdown, with the government to announce later the extension period, a presidency statement said.

This is the second extension of the lockdown which started March 20, as Tunisia is struggling to stop the spread of the coronavirus with more than 822 infections and 37 deaths declared.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.