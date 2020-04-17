World Markets

Tunisia president extends coronavirus lockdown -statement

Tarek Amara Reuters
Tunisia's president extended on Friday a coronavirus lockdown, with the government to announce later the extension period, a presidency statement said.

This is the second extension of the lockdown which started March 20, as Tunisia is struggling to stop the spread of the coronavirus with more than 822 infections and 37 deaths declared.

