Tunisia offers projects to produce 1,700 megawattes of renewable energies

Credit: REUTERS/Zoubeir Souissi

January 03, 2023 — 06:49 am EST

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

TUNIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The Tunisian government offered projects to produce 1,700 megawatts of renewable energies during 2023-2025, with investments worth 5 billion dinars( $1.60 billion), the energy minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday.

Tunisia also plans to raise phosphate production from 3.7 million tonnes in 2022 to 12 million tonnes in 2025, she added.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

