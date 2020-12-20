World Markets

Tunisia militants behead shepherd near Algeria border

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published

Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.

Adds PM comment and background

TUNIS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Islamist militants kidnapped and beheaded a young shepherd in mountains in Tunisia near the border with Algeria on Sunday, security sources and residents said.

Troops found the body of Okba Dhouibi after he had been seized by militants, the sources said.

Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said that act would not go unpunished.

Tunisian forces are carrying out operations in the Kasserine and Saloum mountain range to flush out Ajned Kilafha militants allied to Islamic State.

Militans linked to Al Qaeda and IS groups has been sheltering for years in the desolate, hilly terrain along a stretch of the border with Algeria and sometimes clash with security forces there, but the threat is regarded as having been contained.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

((Hesham.AbdulKhalek@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular