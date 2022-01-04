Tunisia issues tenders to buy soft wheat, durum, barley -traders

Adds shipment details, previous tender purchases

PARIS, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase about 125,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 75,000 tonnes of durum wheat and 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley, traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for offers is on Wednesday, they said.

For the soft wheat, Tunisia was seeking five consigments of 25,000 tonnes each for shipment on various dates between Feb. 1 and March 25 depending on the origin supplied, the traders said.

The durum tender sought three 25,000 tonne consignments for shipment between Jan. 25 and Feb. 25 while the barley tender requested three 25,000 tonne cargoes for shipment between Feb. 1 and March 5, the traders added.

In its previous grain tenders in early December, Tunisia purchased about 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat, 92,000 tonnes of durum and 100,000 tonnes of barley, according to traders.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Louise Heavens)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

