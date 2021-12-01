Tunisia issues tenders to buy soft wheat and durum, traders say

HAMBURG/PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued international tenders to purchase soft wheat and durum wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

For soft wheat, Tunisia was seeking cargoes of around 25,000 tonnes for a potential volume of up to 175,000 tonnes. For durum, cargoes of 25,000 or 17,000 tonnes were sought for a volume of up to about 92,000 tonnes, traders said.

The deadline for bids was on Thursday, they added.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

