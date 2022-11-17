Tunisia issues tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, traders say

World Markets

November 17, 2022 — 04:35 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is on Friday, they said.

