Tunisia issues tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, traders say

HAMBURG, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's state grains agency has issued an international tender to buy 100,000 tonnes of barley, European traders said on Thursday.

The tender deadline is on Friday, they said.

