Tunisia gets offers in tenders for wheat and barley

Adds lowest barley offer, shipment details

HAMBURG, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Thursday to purchase up to 100,000 tonnes of soft wheat was believed to be $351.86 a tonne c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unacceptable.

The lowest wheat offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Viterra for the full 100,000 tonnes, they said.

The lowest offer sought in a separate tender for 75,000 tonnes of animal feed barley was believed to be $319.05 a tonne c&f, also said to have been submitted by trading house Viterra.

The wheat shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and March 5, depending on the origin selected for supply, traders said.

The barley shipment was sought between Jan. 10 and Feb. 28, also depending on the origin selected for supply, they said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan Editing by Mark Potter)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

