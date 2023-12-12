Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, durum, barley tender

Adds detail, offers for durum and barley

HAMBURG, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Tunisia's state grains agency on Tuesday to purchase up to 100,000 metric tons of soft wheat was believed to be $278.68 a ton c&f, according to initial assessments from European traders.

Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been reported. The lowest offer is not always accepted if conditions attached to it are regarded as unattractive.

The lowest wheat offer was believed to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for one 25,000 ton consignment, they said.

The lowest offer for 75,000 tons of durum wheat also sought in the tender was believed to be $436.89 a tonne c&f, also said to have been submitted by trading house Casillo for 25,000 tons.

The lowest offer for 50,000 tons of animal feed barley was said to be $237.00 a ton c&f, said to have been submitted by trading house Aston for the full 50,000 tons.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

The wheat was sought for shipment between Dec. 25, 2023 and Feb. 5, 2024. The durum was said to be sought for shipment between Jan. 1 and Jan. 30, 2024. The barley for shipment between Jan. 1 and Feb. 5, 2024.

In its last reported tender on Nov. 22, Tunisia's state grains agency is believed to have purchased about 100,000 tons of soft wheat and 75,000 tons of feed barley. In its last durum tender on Nov. 17 it purchased about 25,000 tons.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)

